Story isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI en route to a victory in Game 1, Story will get a breather to conclude the series. Ceddanne Rafaela will fill in at shortstop and bat in the leadoff spot while Story rests.