Reds' Joe Mantiply: Has Tommy John surgery
Mantiply had Tommy John surgery Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Mantiply has been in camp with the Reds as a non-roster invitee. The 27-year-old lefty has just 2.2 major-league innings to his name, back in 2016, though he posted a solid 2.83 ERA in 70 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees' system in last year. The typical Tommy John recovery timeline will see Mantiply miss the entire 2018 season and a good chunk of 2019, and it could be hard for a guy in his late 20s with no real track record to find work coming off such a serious injury.
