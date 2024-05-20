Manager Torey Lovullo said Mantiply will serve as the Diamondbacks' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The left-handed Mantiply has limited opposing lefties to a .275 wOBA over his career, so the Diamondbacks will likely hope that he can limit the damage from the Dodgers' usual Nos. 2 and 3 hitters -- left-handed batters Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman -- before he turns the game over to the bullpen. Monday had been Slade Cecconi's turn in the rotation, and the expectation is that he'll work behind Mantiply in bulk relief.
