Lodolo has been selected as the Reds' representative for the Futures Game on July 11, despite being on the IL at Double-A Chattanooga for the last three weeks with blisters on his pitching hand, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports.

Lodolo has had a great campaign when he's been on the mound, but the blister issue has been persistent over the last month and a half. His naming to the Futures Game squad indicates that he could be back soon.