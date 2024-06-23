Lodolo was limited Sunday versus the Red Sox as a result of a blister on his left index finger, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo tossed 4.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters against Boston. The left-hander was tagged with the loss while the four free passes were a season high, which is likely result of the blister on his throwing hand. Following the contest, Lodolo said that "the feeling for the ball was not the same," but that it's "not impacting him a ton," so it's possible he'll be ready to go for his next start. The 26-year-old is tentatively set to return to the mound Friday in St. Louis, but his status will be worth monitoring in the coming days.