Lodolo (8-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Pirates, allowing a run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight.

A Ke'Bryan Hayes homer in the seventh inning was the lone mark against Lodolo on Tuesday as he earned his fifth straight win -- the left-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start during that span. Overall, Lodolo's ERA is down to 2.76 on the year with a 1.01 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB across 65.1 innings. He'll look to extend his winning streak to six in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home rematch with the Pirates early next week.