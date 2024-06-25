The Reds placed Lodolo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 24, with a left finger blister.

Lodolo battled the blister issue during his last outing against the Red Sox and the Reds have opted to give the left-hander some down time in order to let the finger heal. He had been slated to start Friday in St. Louis, but the Reds will now need a substitute. Graham Ashcraft has pitched well in two starts since being demoted to Triple-A Louisville, so he's a candidate to take Lodolo's spot.