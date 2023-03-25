Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters that Profar is still awaiting for a visa, and he's hopeful he can join camp early next week, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Black mentioned that Profar has a meeting with the consulate in Curacao, which could help speed the process along. Signed in the middle of March to a one-year deal, once Profar joins the Rockies he's expected to be an everyday option for the club. There is a chance that he'll need to spend an extra few days in camp before joining the major-league roster, however.