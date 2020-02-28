Freeland (back) feels "pretty good" Friday, but he's still expected to miss his next Cactus League start, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The left-hander exited Thursday's game versus the A's with back spasms, but it appears he's not dealing with a severe injury. Freeland's next start was likely to come early next week, but it appears he'll take a bit of extra time to get fully healthy before returning to game action.