Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Likely missing next spring start
Freeland (back) feels "pretty good" Friday, but he's still expected to miss his next Cactus League start, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The left-hander exited Thursday's game versus the A's with back spasms, but it appears he's not dealing with a severe injury. Freeland's next start was likely to come early next week, but it appears he'll take a bit of extra time to get fully healthy before returning to game action.
