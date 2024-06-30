Freeland came away with a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

Freeland made his second start since coming off the 60-day injured list, throwing 80 pitches Sunday after throwing 69 his last time out. The 31-year-old has been sharp since returning despite the reduced workload, notching quality starts in both appearances en route to a 1.42 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP across 12.2 innings. The southpaw should be close to a full workload his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next weekend against the Royals.