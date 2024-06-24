Freeland didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

Though Freeland was pulled after 69 pitches, he still managed to collect his first quality start of the season and showed no rust after a two-month stint on the injured list. While the Rockies led 1-0 when Freeland exited, the southpaw didn't wind up with the win after the Nationals scored two runs in the top of the ninth and took the victory. Freeland's excellence Sunday was a breath of fresh air for the 31-year-old, who allowed 23 runs in four starts before hitting the IL with an elbow strain. He's on track to start during a three-game road series against the White Sox next weekend.