Freeland (elbow) struck out four over four innings in his third rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, giving up two earned runs on two hits and four walks.

Freeland tossed four innings of one-run ball in his first rehab outing with Albuquerque on June 13, but he wasn't quite as sharp in his second turn through the Triple-A rotation, spotting 42 of his 67 pitches for strikes while walking four of the 18 batters he faced. Though Freeland looks to be stretched out to close to a traditional starter's workload, the Rockies may want the left-hander to raise his pitch count a bit more and show improved control in one more outing with Albuquerque before bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. The Rockies already seem to be ruling out Freeland for a return this weekend; the team is listing Dakota Hudson, Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber as its starters for the series with the Nationals that runs Friday through Sunday, according to Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com.