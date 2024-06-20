Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Freeland (elbow) will rejoin the rotation Sunday versus the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland allowed two earned runs while striking out four over four innings in his third -- and, as it turns out, final -- rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque. The left-hander threw 67 pitches in the outing, so he probably won't be ready for a full workload Sunday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be using Freeland, anyway. He posted a 13.21 ERA in four starts before going on the injured list in mid-April with a left elbow strain.