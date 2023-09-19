Feltner (head) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner suffered a scary injury May 13 against the Phillies after taking a line drive to the head, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion and a small skull fracture. However, he made his third rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque without issue and has been given the green light by Colorado's medical staff to return. The right-hander fired 66 total pitches in his final rehab start, so he figures to be on a similar pitch limit in San Diego.