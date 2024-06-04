Feltner (1-5) yielded eight runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds.

Feltner began his start with a scoreless first inning but that was the only positive in what became a long night for Colorado's pitching staff. The Reds piled eight runs on Feltner, including back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third. He was knocked from the game after 4.1 frames for the second straight start and saw his ERA jump to 6.22 through 63.2 innings. Since the start of May, he's given up at least five runs in four of his six starts. Feltner's next outing is projected to be in St. Louis.