Feltner allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Feltner hasn't had particularly strong results this spring, allowing three earned runs across 4.1 innings. However, he and manager Bud Black have both dismissed the surface stats and instead been positive based on Feltner's ability to establish his fastball and repeat his delivery. Feltner closed the 2024 season with a 3.00 ERA across his last 60 innings, leading to relatively high expectations for the 2025 campaign.