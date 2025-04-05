Feltner didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Although the A's put a considerable amount of runners on base against Feltner, the 28-year-old's only blemishes came on a first-inning RBI single from Tyler Soderstrom and a Jacob Wilson solo homer in the fourth. Feltner came out to start the sixth inning but was chased before recording an out after giving up a single followed by a double and a throwing error, which put the Athletics ahead 3-2. He remains in search of his first win of the season, and he'll have to wait until Milwaukee comes to town next week for his next opportunity.