Feltner (illness) is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Feltner battled the flu during his most recent start in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers, but he pitched effectively while under the weather, limiting Milwaukee to one earned run on three hits and two walks over six innings. His condition has apparently taken a turn for the better over the weekend, so Feltner looks like he'll be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation on his normal four days' rest.