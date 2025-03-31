Feltner did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, pitching five innings while allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out five.

The Colorado right-hander allowed both runs on a homer to Brandon Lowe in the first inning but settled in after that, yielding just two hits over his next 4.1 innings. Feltner managed to generate a solid 13 whiffs across 83 total pitches, as his fastball averaged 94.2 mph, down slightly from 94.6 mph last season. Most importantly, after posting a 6.8 BB/9 in 14.2 spring innings, he issued just one free pass in this appearance. Feltner is currently slated to make his next start against the Athletics at home next weekend.