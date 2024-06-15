Feltner (2-6) took the loss Friday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Despite generating 13 whiffs to produce eight punchouts, Feltner struggled with the long ball, yielding a season-worst three homers. All three roundtrippers were titanic blasts, as each traveled farther than 430 feet in the thin Colorado air. Feltner has been especially shaky since May 1, going 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 42.1 innings in eight starts. The Rockies right-hander gets no reprieve in his next start, as he's currently scheduled to face the Dodgers at home.