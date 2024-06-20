Feltner allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Feltner has given up at least four runs in six of his last seven outings. He was on the hook for the loss until the Rockies rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning. His recent poor stretch of pitching has included four home starts, so it's not surprising he's struggled to find stability. Feltner is at a 6.02 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 73:22 K:BB through 80.2 innings over 15 starts this season. He's projected for a road start versus the Astros his next time out.