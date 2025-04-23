Feltner allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Feltner faced one over the minimum through five innings and was locked into a scoreless pitcher's duel with Kris Bubic. That ended in the bottom of the sixth after Drew Waters led off with a solo home run. Still, Feltner turned in his first start of seven innings since July 21 of last year and it was his second quality starts in his last three outings. He'll aim to pick up his first win of the season in a home meeting against the Reds this weekend.