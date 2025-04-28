Feltner (back) is listed as the Rockies' scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game against Atlanta at Coors Field.

Feltner was initially lined up to take the hill in Sunday's series finale versus the Reds, but he ended up being pushed back a day in the schedule after he experienced back tightness while lifting weights Thursday. The right-hander isn't expected to face any limitations when he takes the hill Monday for the first of what will likely be two starts during the upcoming week. After Monday's outing, Feltner will tentatively line up for another turn next weekend in San Francisco.