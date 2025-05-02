The Rockies placed Feltner (back) on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 29.

Feltner had his last start pushed from Sunday to Monday against Atlanta due to a back issue. He took the loss in that outing after allowing five runs on a season-high 10 hits and appeared to have aggravated the injury in the process. He's eligible to be activated off the IL on May 14, but he'll undergo further tests to establish a concrete timeline for his return. The Rockies recalled Bradley Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.