Feltner (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Monday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Feltner was handed a three-run lead after half an inning, but he couldn't hold onto it. The righty did manage to make it through two scoreless frames, but Atlanta struck for two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth before Michael Harris chased Feltner with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth. All told, Feltner gave up a season-high 10 hits, and this was the second time in his past three appearances that he's yielded five runs. Feltner did have a bit of bad luck Monday -- five of Atlanta's 10 hits left the bat at less than 75 mph -- and he was at least able to grind through 95 pitches after having his start pushed back from Sunday due to back tightness.