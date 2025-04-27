Feltner (back) will not start against the Reds on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner told reporters that he felt his back tighten up two days after his last outing against the Royals this past Tuesday. He was originally slated to start in Sunday's series finale, but he'll have his start pushed back to Monday to get an extra day of rest. Bradley Blalock was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start against Cincinnati.