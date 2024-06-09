Feltner allowed four runs (all unearned) on two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Feltner held the Cardinals scoreless through five frames but ran into trouble when the first two batters reached base against him in the sixth. The right-hander responded by striking out Masyn Winn, but his defense then let him down, committing an error on each of the following two balls hit in play. That led to Feltner's departure and spoiled his chance at what could have been his first victory since April 12. Despite the disappointing finish, this was a much-needed bounce-back effort from Feltner after he allowed a combined 15 runs (13 earned) across 9.2 innings over his previous two starts.