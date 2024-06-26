Feltner (1-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings as the Rockies fell 7-1 to the Astros. He struck out two.

The 27-year-old righty had a quality start going through six innings, but Feltner got sent back out for the seventh and gave up back-to-back singles before getting the hook, with both runners coming around to score in a four-run frame for Houston. It's the sixth time in his last eight outings that Feltner has been tagged for at least four earned runs, and on the season he carried a rough 6.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 75:23 K:BB through 86.2 innings. He lines up to make his next start at home at Coors Field early next week against the Brewers.