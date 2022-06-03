Rolison (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Rolison had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the end of spring training, and the Rockies said this week that he hadn't made as much progress in his recovery as the team had hoped. After visiting with a specialist, the southpaw will undergo a procedure that will likely force him to miss the rest of the season. Rolison hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but it's possible that he'll join Colorado in 2023 as long as he's back to full health.
