Rockies' Tom Murphy: Designated for assignment
Murphy was designated for assignment by the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With Murphy hitting waivers, the Rockies will move forward with Chris Iannetta and Tony Wolters as their pairing behind the dish. The backstop hit a solid .250/.323/.607 with three homers and six RBI this spring, but the team opted to go with its stronger defensive options (Wolters and Iannetta) for its young pitching staff.
