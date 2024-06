Murphy (knee) has been taking batting practice and throwing out to 110 feet as of last week, MLB.com reports.

Murphy was seemingly cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month, but he likely still has a few checkpoints to hit in his recovery from a left knee sprain before the Giants clear him to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 33-year-old backstop is currently on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible for activation until the first week of July.