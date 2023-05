Witt went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Witt walked and stole second in the Royals three-run sixth inning. He is up to 13 steals in 15 attempts this season as he is delivering on the base paths. Witt has not taken a step forward at the plate, as he has .706 OPS in 2023. He has been better in May, posting a .789 OPS in 15 games this month.