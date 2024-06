Witt went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Guardians.

Witt went 10 games without a steal and hit just .184 (7-for-38) in that span. While that's a rare cold stretch for the shortstop, he salvaged it by knocking five extra-base hits in that span. Witt is up to 22 steals this year while adding 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 63 runs scored and a .310/.363/.531 slash line over 84 contests.