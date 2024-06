Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Witt provided the Royals' margin of victory with his eighth-inning blast. He's had an incredible June, hitting safely in 16 of 17 games. He's batting .347 with a .937 OPS, three home runs and five steals this month. That's even a little better than his season-long .322/.371/.550 slash line with 12 homers, 21 steals, 53 RBI and 60 runs scored through 76 contests.