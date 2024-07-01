Witt went 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Witt had gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort before Sunday's performance. The shortstop closed the month 33-for-108 (.306) with 12 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and six stolen bases over 27 contests. Through 86 games this year, Witt is slashing .312/.363/.534 with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 54 RBI, 65 runs, 22 doubles and nine triples. He's made modest gains in plate discipline with a 7.3 percent walk rate (up from 5.9 percent last year) and 16.7 percent strikeout rate (down from 17.4 percent) to sustain his elite production.