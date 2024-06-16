Witt went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Witt went hitless in his first three at-bats before driving home Garret Hampson with a single in the seventh. The star shortstop would then go on to swipe his 20th bag of the season while also recording another single in the ninth, giving him his fourth multi-hit performance in his last five contests. Witt is now batting .375 in June with two homers, nine RBI, four stolen bases and eight runs scored. He also leads the majors with 59 runs scored.