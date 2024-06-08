Witt went 3-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 win over the Mariners.

Witt's triple was his seventh of the year, putting him second in the majors behind Boston's Jarren Duran (nine). It was a timely three-bagger for Witt, as it tied the game in the ninth inning, and he went home as the winning run on a Nelson Velazquez fielder's choice. This was Witt's third three-hit effort in his last six games. He's up to a .323/.375/.568 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 56 runs scored and 19 stolen bases over 64 contests this season.