Witt went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Though the Royals got trounced as a team, Witt showed off his potent bat with his seventh multi-hit effort over a hitting streak that has reached 13 games. The talented shortstop is batting an eye-opening .414 (24-for-58) during that stretch, raising his season batting average to .326, narrowly behind Luis Arraez for the best mark in the majors. Witt has been among fantasy's top performers this season, complementing the impressive batting average with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 58 runs and 19 stolen bases.