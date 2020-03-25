Singer was a candidate to win the fifth starter's spot before spring training was postponed, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

While the team's other top pitching prospects (Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch) were already sent to minor-league camp before the hiatus, Singer was still competing for a rotation spot. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings this spring. Manager Mike Matheny said Singer would have to prove he was the obvious option for the fifth starter's spot, as the young righty has still never pitched at Triple-A. Singer is a sinker/slider type who relies on generating weak contact. His changeup is a distant third pitch, but so far that has not slowed his climb through the minors, as he skipped Low-A altogether, needed just 10 starts at High-A and logged a 3.47 ERA in 16 starts at Double-A.