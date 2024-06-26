Singer came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander delivered his sixth quality start of the season on 92 pitches (63 strikes) and completed seven innings for the first time since his first outing of the year, March 31 against the Twins. Despite the impressive performance, Singer left the mound in line for his fifth loss before the Royals' offense woke up in the bottom of the eighth inning. He'll take a 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB through 89.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Rays.