The Royals placed Singer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right shoulder fatigue, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Singer's move to the IL comes just a few days after he was lit up for seven runs over two innings en route to taking a loss to the Orioles. The young righty hasn't won any of his last eight starts and has posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over that span. In addition to Singer, the Royals also placed another rotation member, Danny Duffy (elbow) on the 10-day IL ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers. Due to a pair of off days this week, the Royals could elect to get by with a four-man rotation for the time being, with long reliever Kris Bubic presumably moving from the bullpen to pick up a start this weekend against the Tigers.