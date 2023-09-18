McArthur picked up the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Guardians. He pitched a clean inning and struck out one.

After picking up his first career win on Saturday, McArthur added a save to his ledger on Monday. With both Taylor Clarke and Carlos Hernandez being unavailable due to throwing in two of the three previous days, McArthur was summoned for the save on Monday after the Royals mounted a comeback in the eighth inning. Clarke and Hernandez should continue to be manager Matt Quatraro's preferred options for save situations going forward.