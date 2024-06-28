McArthur pitched a perfect ninth inning and picked up the save over the Guardians on Thursday.

McArthur entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth and needed only eight pitches to retire the side for his 14th save of the season. The right-hander has been very reliable as of late, hurling a perfect inning in each of his last three appearances while lowering his June ERA to 2.00. On the downside, McArthur has managed just 4:4 K:BB this month over 10 appearances (nine innings) and hasn't recorded a strikeout in either of his last two outings.