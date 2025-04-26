McArthur (elbow) continues to rehab in Kansas City but hasn't progressed quickly and is not throwing yet, MLB.com reports.
McArthur underwent surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow. While his timetable to return was always unclear, there had been optimism he could return early this summer as he started throwing at at the start of spring training.
