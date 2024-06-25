McArthur earned a save against the Marlins on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

McArthur entered in the ninth frame with Kansas City up by three runs and made quick work of Miami, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches. That netted him his first save since June 6 and his 13th overall this season. McArthur's 18-day span between saves was of no fault of his own -- he didn't see any save opportunities during that stretch, and the only save by any KC pitcher during that period came in a game during which McArthur was used in a high-leverage spot and ended up with the victory. With that in mind, McArthur remains the top option for save chances in the Royals' bullpen.