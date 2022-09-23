Heasley (4-8) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Twins.

Heasley got 11 flyball outs and successfully kept the ball in the yard to turn in his second consecutive quality start. Since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 9, Heasley has maintained an impressive 3.26 ERA. However, that has come with just a 24:16 K:BB across 38.2 frames. Despite the strong results of late, Heasley owns only a 4.87 ERA across 94.1 innings for the season.