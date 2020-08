Perez's blurred vision, which sent him to the injured list Friday, is due to central serous chorioretinopathy, a condition in which fluid accumulates under the retina, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The condition seemingly clarifies that Perez's vision issues are unrelated to any potential concussion, but his return time remains unclear. Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria will continue to split time behind the plate until the blurriness subsides.