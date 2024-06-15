Perez has a right knee sprain but is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers or Tuesday against Oakland, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

An MRI revealed Perez is dealing with just a minor sprain and some inflammation in his right knee, which is encouraging news after he was pulled from Friday's game against Los Angeles. While Perez is expected to be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday, it's possible he'll DH for a few games to get his knee back to full strength, especially after the Royals called up Austin Nola on Saturday.