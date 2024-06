Perez (knee) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Perez was pulled from Friday's game with right knee discomfort and will be held out of the lineup Saturday, giving way to Freddy Fermin behind the dish. While it's unclear how severe Perez's injury is, the Royals felt the need to call up catcher Austin Nola from Triple-A Omaha, indicating Perez could miss multiple games.