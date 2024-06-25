Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Perez had gone 0-for-14 over his previous four games, and he'd gone seven contests without an extra-base hit. Both droughts ended when the catcher went back-to-back with Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth inning, with Perez's homer serving as the decisive run. A poor June -- 11-for-57 (.157) over 20 games -- has taken the shine off of what was a strong start to the year for Perez. He's now slashing .280/.352/.462 with 12 homers, 46 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 doubles through 77 contests.